Karl Lagerfeld Baptiste-ifies Florence Welch for Vogue Japan

The masculine-meets-feminine thing is so happening these days: From the gender-bending looks on the Dolce and Gabbana fall runway to Alessandra Ambrosio’s androgynous editorial in the new issue of LOVE by Boo George, the borrowed-from-the-boys look is totally the way to go. Karl Lagerfeld is known for snapping some of the most handsome men in the world in various states of undress (although he just admitted to Interview magazine that shooting naked men can be quite awkward) and he attributed this skill to the October 2011 cover of Vogue Japan — even though his subject was actually a very glamorous woman.

The Kaiser captured the current Gucci face and musical muse Florence Welch in a very matador-esque red Ralph Lauren jacket with a pompadour that could definitely be described as Baptiste Giabiconi-inspired. While I think the fiery-haired songstress looks just as gorgeous in menswear as she does in more feminine looks, I’d much prefer a photoshoot where she wasn’t channeling Karl’s number one boy-toy.

Thoughts?