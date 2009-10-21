Karl Lagerfeld, Baptiste Giabiconi, Claudia Schiffer, and Freja Beja Erichson off to Argentina

‘Tis the season…for campaign rumors. Now that the Spring/Summer 2010 collections have shown all over the world, it is time for designers to get to work on their ad campaigns. The first exciting news we have is that Karl Lagerfeld is headed to Buenos Aires with Claudia Schiffer, Freja Beha Erichson, and his absolute favorite, Baptiste Giabiconi to shoot the next set of Chanel ads.

Of his first trip to Argentina, the ever-quotable Karl said, “I only go to places if I have a professional reason. I’m not a tourist.”

He also indicated plans to work on a book about the architecture in Argentina.

Just to get your imagination going, here are a few images from the Fall 2009 campaign and from the Spring/Summer 2010 collection. Did Karl choose the wrong moment to leave the farm?

[WWD]