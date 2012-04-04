Slideshow: Karl Lagerfeld Guest Edits ‘Architectural Digest,’ Takes Us Back Inside His Home

So can we all agree that Karl Lagerfeld never sleeps?

The man, who we didn’t think could impress us even more than he already does, has added another accomplishment to the heap: guest editor of the French Architectural Digest (if Lagerfeld has a bucket list, it must include things like jumping off an airplane on a lion’s back and building a home completely out of Chanel bags, since there’s honestly nothing else left). We’ve already had a little peek into Lagerfeld’s NYC apartment when it was put back on the market along side Jenna Lyons‘ famous brownstone. But his curation of AD gives us a much more in-depth glimpse into his interior style aesthetic.

In a conversation with WWD, Marie Kalt — editor in chief of the magazine — describes Lagerfeld’s breadth of knowledge on the topic of interior design and his ability to form an opinion in everything, which surprises exactly no one. And in case you weren’t already impressed by the Kaiser, his editor’s letter at the beginning of the glossy gives us a little insight into just how in touch with the ever-changing modern world this human marvel is: “Lagerfeld notes that the home plays an ever-larger role in our lives, especially as the digital revolution put the world at our fingertips.”

Amen Lagerfeld. A-fricking-men.

Click through the slideshow above for some snaps of Karl’s Architectural Digest guest edit!