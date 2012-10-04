Want: Karl By Karl Lagerfeld Paillette-Embellished Sweater

Paillettes are having a moment. The larger, rounder, chicer cousin of the standard sequin has shown up everywhere, from some particular street-style all-stars to high-street haunts like Zara. As good as those version are, Karl Lagerfeld took it one step further and made us really (really) want this paillette-covered sweater. We love the chunky ribbing at the cuff, neck and waist, which brings its glitz factor down a bit — and which means we’d have no problem whatsoever wearing this to work with a pair of skinny jeans. Too dressy still, you say? Pair it with a cropped pair of leather trousers and a killer pair of pointy heels to hit the town this fall.

KARL Kenya Paillette Sweater; $345; net-a-porter