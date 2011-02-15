Karl Gets Bloody, Demi Ditches Rachel Zoe

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte.. only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Though all parties declined comment, Demi Moore may have stirred the rivalry pot by ditching long-time stylist Rachel Zoe for her former assistant Brad Goreski. (Styleite)

Proenza Schouler channeled its inner 6-year-old with these adorably quirky rope bracelets – a great way to tiptoe into the neon trend. How elementary school chic! (High Snobette)

Club Monaco travels through the decades this summer with its womenswear shipments, starting July off with a sixties vibe, and progressing into a modern boho feel toward September. Does this mean grandpa sweaters will still be in? (WWD)

Karl gets all Twilight-chic in the March issue of Harper’s Bizaare in a feature called “Interview with a Vamp” featuring blood-thirsty models Clemence Posy, Anna Mouglalis, Joana Preiss and Baptiste Giabiconi. (Fashion Etc)

Blake Lively’s got a pair of red-soled heels to really call her own. Christian Louboutin named a rainbow style after she told the designer she wanted to sleep with the shoe under her pillow every night. And this is after Louboutin gave her a Parisian-vespa ride…. (Vogue)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @wmag Kansas girl Lindsey Wixson and her ruby red nails. It’s Deb Lippman’s Jessica Rabbit polish! CH http://twitpic.com/405djy If there was ever such a thing as Wizard of the Oz chic…

RT @amyodell Kanye just gave me a hug at Rodarte as a consolation for not doing interviews. Works. #nyfw Sounds fair to me.

RT @BadgleyMischka Everyone trying to get an interview with @misskellyo twitpic.com/404mlt #thegirlcanthelpit

RT @alice_olivia LOVE! RT @IAmCattSadler Rocking some fun trousers from @alice_olivia today! Getting lots of nice compliments… http://plixi.com/p/77602028 Loving the pants mixed with a sheer top!

RT @WmagGarrett Love this double-faced wool maxi skirt at TSE. So chic and modern. http://yfrog.com/h2lfszwj I agree! Mostly because I’m wearing one just like it