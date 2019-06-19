Kim, Khloé & Kourtney Reacting to the Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal Is Stressful AF

We’re excited for Sunday but also super torn because it is going to be brutal. On Sunday, June 23, the two-part season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will focus on the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. We will watch as Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and the rest of the family find out about what happened between the NBA baller and Kylie’s former bestie.

In advance of the long-awaited season finale, E! released a clip of what went down the morning after Woods allegedly hooked up with Thompson. Khloé had a hard time comprehending what she was hearing. And naturally, Kim didn’t believe any of it at first either.

“I was getting ready for my interviews,” Kim explained in a confessional. “Literally same thing as the first time, and my friend Larsa [Pippen] called me to explain that a reporter that she knows was about to write a story that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home late nighter until 7 in the morning. They said they were like, making out, and I immediately didn’t believe it. You know, and I was like, ‘This can’t be true.’”

The girls can then be seen on various phone calls, trying to figure out exactly what went down at the house party the night before.

“I talked to Jordyn,” Khloé says on a phone call with her two older sisters. “She, it’s really weird. She’s not giving me all the information. She was like, ‘He was trying to kiss me,’ and was like, ‘I can’t remember if we did or didn’t.’ I’m like…”

“What?!” Kourtney interrupts.

“So I spoke to Jordyn. She was in between his legs,” Khloé continues, with Kylie Jenner now on the call as well. “So, she said, ‘I can’t remember if we kissed.’ I said, ‘If you are too nervous to tell me something, you can text me. And she said, ‘Okay, I’ll call you in five minutes.’ She hasn’t called me, and that was like, 20 minutes ago.”

“It’s very weird,” Kylie said.

“Exactly!” Khloé agreed.

“This is the first time I’m hearing she was sitting on his lap,” Kylie added.

“I mean, I need the fucking whole truth!” Khloé said.

