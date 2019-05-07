The Kardashian/Jenners Brought Some Eclectic Looks to the Met Gala

Scroll To See More Images

The Kardashian/Jenner clan may have begun their careers as reality stars on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but since then, they’ve all made name for themselves in the fashion and beauty worlds. We all knew they’d arrived when Kim Kardashian West was finally invited to attend the Met Gala in 2013. Since then, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendell Jenner have brought their best looks to the red carpet. Check out the KarJenners’ 2019 Met Gala fashion looks.

Times have certainly changed since Kardashian West first appeared at the hottest Monday in fashion. During her first Met Gala, Kardashian was pregnant with her first child, North West and she wore a custom floral Givenchy gown with built-in gloves. Unfortunately, the internet wasn’t kind. Since then Kim K. and the rest of the KarJenner clan have gone above and beyond. wearing everything from Roberto Cavalli to TopShop. Sometimes, the sisters like to even match in theme. Kylie and Kendall chose to compliment each other in Versace this year.

We appreciate everyone’s take on “Camp Fashion” but we’re also going to be honest and say were are so glad Kanye West ditched those horrible icy blue contacts. Honestly, as long as they have vanished into the abyss for good, we will take all of the fashion looks the KarJenners are serving.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott