Karina Smirnoff Naked for Peta

Despite fur’s success as one of the hottest trends for fall, PETA always manages to find a way to stay relevant (or at least stay on people’s radars). They’ve thrown paint on Anna Wintour and the Olsens in the past, but most recently, they’ve received press by casting Dancing With the Stars‘ Karina Smirnoff in their newest advertisements. The Ukrainian dancer shows off her ultra-fit bod in the new ads that proclaim “I’d rather dance naked than wear fur.” Perhaps, she’s planning an upcoming surprise peep show for a future episode of DWTS? We hope not, but we know plenty of guys who would go gaga for that.

Other stars that have bared their bods in the past include Pam Anderson, Eva Mendes, Khloe Kardashian, and Charlize Theron.

