Karen Walker Taps Albino Models For Spring Sunnies Lookbook

Who better to promote the all-important message of protecting yourself from UV rays than albino models, right? Karen Walker, the eccentric New Zealand-based womenswear and accessories designer, has enlisted Stephen Thompson as one of the faces of her Spring 2011 sunglasses campaign. (You might recognize him from his runway and print work for Givenchy.) Walker’s funky frames are among the most coveted accessories every season, and her latest offering of translucent neon and coral shades in a variety quirky shapes will surely be no different. Never before has a public service announcement looked so chic! Click through for the full collection.

Images via Karen Walker