Karen Walker Sunglasses Has Us Pining for Sunnier Days to Come

The Spring sunshine have you squinting? If those Clint Eastwood eye wrinkles aren’t for you then pull a James Dean and chill out in a pair of shades. Designer Karen Walker’s accessories line has nailed that Hollywood cool but added her own quirky and vintage touches. Take this pair of tortoiseshell Helter Skelter sunglasses. The shape is classic, but the blue-green lens and gold detailing give it that extra something special to stand out above the rest.

Karen Walker Helter Skelter sunglasses in tortoiseshell, $180 at ShopJumelle.com