Ask a Real Person: A Pro Hockey Player Weighs in on Karen Walker Spring 2014

We’re pretty confident the headline you just read pretty much tells you everything you need to know about what’s to come. Just in case you’re still unclear, however, here’s a primer: Throughout New York Fashion Week, we decided to ask a real person—i.e., one that doesn’t work in or follow fashion—to share their thoughts on a particular look from any given runway show.

Why? Because sometimes it’s key to remind ourselves that the world doesn’t revolve around coats, Céline, and Carine.

Next up: Professional hockey player Jake Gardiner, defenseman for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Jake took time out from NHL training camp (which kicks off today) to weigh in on a look from Karen Walker Spring 2014. Here’s what he had to say.

Hey Jake! Tell us the truth: What do you think of this outfit?

It looks like a stylish grandma.

Where do you think this girl is going?

She’s going lawn bowling, or [to] bridge … whatever’s on the agenda that day.

What would you add or take away from to the outfit make it better?

I’d like to see it in a smaller size.

In what stores would you guess they sell this designer’s clothes?

JC Penney?

Would you date a girl wearing this?

Doubtful.

What do you like to see a woman wearing?

Jeans and a T-shirt.

Quick: What’s the first womenswear designer you can name?

Oprah?

Do you think this outfit would look as stylish on an average woman as it does on the model?

I think it would look better on an average women. She’d fill it out more.