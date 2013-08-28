Karen Walker Chooses The Hippest Kids Ever To Model New Sunglasses Collection

How cool is this: Designer Karen Walker released her second summer eyewear collection today—an 8-piece capsule—and instead of having typical models showcase the frames, she choose a bunch of kids.

The photos are a nice juxtaposition to Walker’s previous summer campaign, which was shot by Ari Seth Cohen of Advanced Style, and featured models aged between 65 and 92.

These four awesome kids—Claudia, Tyler, Elise and Alice-Rose—are all aged between three and five, and were shot by photographer Derek Henderson.

“The idea of shooting kids as a follow up to first summer’s concept seemed obvious to us for many reasons. Kids and mature women are worlds apart in age but this group share a thread of optimism and happiness that excites us.” said Walker.

Walker’s known for her high-concept, modern sunglasses beloved by fashion insiders, cool-girl types, and—maybe after this—Kindergarteners.