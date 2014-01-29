Links to Click: Karen Walker’s Inspiring New Campaign, Rihanna’s ‘Full House’ Photobomb, More

The Web today revealed to us all sorts of hilarious and entertaining stories. Read on, and happy Hump Day!

1. Karen Walker’s inspiring new campaign stars the Kenyan artisans who created the eyewear collection. [Fashionista]

2. Funniest thing ever: Rihanna photobombs the men of “Full House.” [BuzzFeed]

3. New Yorkers for Philippines hosted a fabulous soireé at Manhattan’s Bagatelle this week, raising $50,000 to help rebuild a village destroyed by Thyphoon Haiyan. [StyleCaster Inbox]

4. Surprise, surprise! Kanye West is also pissed about Lena Dunham’s Vogue cover. [MediaBistro]

5. The pictures don’t lie! Gwyneth Paltrow shows us exactly why you shouldn’t skip this makeup step. [Daily Makeover]

6. DIY! An easy step-by-step guide to patching a hole in a wall, because sometimes you just don’t have time to call a handyman. [The Vivant]

7. George Clooney, circa 1987 – it may be the cutest thing you see all day! [Elle]

8. Grab your tissues. “The Fault in Our Stars” trailer starring Shailene Woodley is here and it will make you cry like a baby! [E! Online]

9. If you want a whiter smile, avoid these eight unexpected foods that have been staining your teeth. [Beauty High]