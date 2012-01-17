Karen Walker Inks Deal With Anthropologie

Anthropologie has a great new partner in quirky fem brand Karen Walker. This spring, the line is uniting with Anthropologieto sell their new lower priced Hi There by Karen Walker. So, what can you expect? Keep an eye out for a line of cute dresses, fun prints and strong colors to be sold exclusively in 164 stores starting this March.

“It’s completely different to everything else we’ve been doing,” Walker told The New Zealand Herald. “We’ve been in the luxury market for 14 years, but this reaches a wider audience… [it’s] a totally different price point, a totally different product and it’s really our first time in the States going enmasse.”

We’re sure this will sell out in no time. Hope to see you in the shops!

