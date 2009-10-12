Karen O: Song Writer for Where the Wild Things Are Spills About the Soundtrack

As the highly anticipated release of the screen adaptation of Where the Wild Things Are nears, Karen O divulges some details about her experience working on the soundtrack to NY Magazine.

Recruited by former boyfriend and Where the Wild Things Are director Spike Jonze, Karen O expanded upon the vision for the movie which is neither a children’s nor adult’s movie; “Yeah, with [director Spike Jonze] it’s always a big kids’ club-kids trapped in grown-ups’ bodies – with all that wacky spazoid stuff brewing under the surface.”

With that said, Karen O decided to credit all the tracks as, “Karen O and the Kids” and dubbing her chorus of established adult members of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Deerhunter, The Dead Weather, and Queens of the Stone Age as, “The Kids.”

Influenced by Simon and Garfunkel and Cat Stevens, Karen O explains that the soundtrack uses basic instruments such as the acoustic guitar, piano, xylophone to preserve a familiar sentiment; “We wanted it to be immediately familiar – like you’ve known the songs your entire life. I will sacrifice any formality for just the right spirit and feeling.”

To read more of Karen O’s interview with NY Magazine, click here. Where the Wild Things Are will premiere this Friday on October 16 and the soundtrack is available now.