Karen Elson Brings Badass to Nine West

Nine West is on a collaboration frenzy. Coming out around the same time as Giles Deacon’s collection for the brand, is a smaller collaboration with model and rock wife Karen Elson. The accessories line will feature handbags, shoes and jewelry for the Nine West Vintage America Collection.

My dream of designing a collection thats a true reflection of me has now come to life through this collaboration,” Elson told WWD. Looks like that means some badass 90s inspired boots and locket details on handbags and bracelets. The Tom Ford favorite will also be starring in campaigns for Nine West dropping in September.

Elsons designs will retail for regular prices for the brand, at about $149 to $269 for footwear, $69 to $99 for handbags and $32 to $44 for jewelry. Just more proof that it’s a model’s world and we just live in it.