The Kardashians Cannot Stop Wishing Kylie Happy Birthday, and Even Tyga’s Getting Involved

Kardashians do not skimp on birthdays. Kylie Jenner does not skimp on social media. And so, of course, today, the 19th anniversary of King Kylie’s birth, her crew was out en masse on social media to wish her a happiest of happy birthdays. They’ve already thrown her parties and lavished her with a puppy, a bouncy castle, and a Benz, but everyone knows that it’s not officially your birthday until everyone in your circle has publicly wished you a happy birthday.

Khloé Kardashian kicked things off last night with an Insta post lamenting her lil’ sister’s passing years with a distorted video of Kylie herself. “My baby girl is about to be a year older 😩😫😩 if anybody knows me, they know my obsession for my little sisters is real,” she wrote. “I don’t want you to get older! Why am I getting so sad? It’s almost birthday time.” Well, that’s possibly the most depressing birthday message anyone has ever written. Also, reminder: Kylie is turning 19, not 99.

This morning, Kourtney Kardashian posted a video compilation of herself with Kylie, which mostly consisted of them hugging in a myriad of complicated and inventive ways, sometimes with one of them wearing a set of bunny ears (Kourt) or pretending to be uninterested in embracing (Kyles).

Kim Kardashian would never be left out of the fun, though she only posted her official Instagram commemoration of Kylie’s birth three hours ago. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful boss sister,” she wrote. “I love you more than you know! I’m so proud of who you are as a person! You are the least judgmental person I know! Keep being you!” In the Kardashians’ world, being a non-judgmental person is a v. high commodity, and somehow Kylie wins this title. The implications of this worry us a bit, but—moving on.

Kris Jenner opted to start things off with a throwback pic of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, writing, “My little beauties!! I can’t believe my little Kylie is turning 19 tomorrow!!” She finished the post off with a bunch of hashtags, because someone probably told her that was good to do on social media a couple of years ago, and she hasn’t forgotten. No word from Kendall herself, who hasn’t posted anything on IG or Snapchat for Kylie’s b-day today, so—that’s awkward.

Even Tyga, a man of few words but many emojis, got into the mix. “Happy bday ❤️ @kyliejenner 🙏🏾💲👅🔥🦄🍑,” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair in mid-embrace. Aww. No word on those engagement rumors—yet—but there’s still seven hours left in this day.

In a follow-up post today, Khloé added, “My baby, happy birthday! I hope you have the most incredible day showered with love and all good things that the world can offer. You inspire me daily! You motivate me and keep me in awe of you. Truly, I am so proud of the woman you are becoming. You have a heart and soul of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. It’s your infectious spirit. I love you more with every moment my sweet Kylie! Enjoy your birthday! Xoxo your second mommy/sister ❤️❤️” Obviously, she was going for the best-sister gold here, and—OK, we’ll give it to her.

Not to be completely outdone by her sisters, though, Khlo wasn’t the only one to participate in the follow-up post. Kris threw not one but six images of Kylie into a photo collage, adding, “I can’t believe my baby girl is 19 today!!!! @kyliejenner I’ve watched you grow into the most loving, kind-hearted, funny, motivated, beautiful young woman and I couldn’t be prouder of you!! There are so many amazing adventures ahead for you, my sweet girl, this is just the beginning!!! I can’t wait to see what life has in store for you. I wish you the most amazing day today. You are my heart, a true blessing and I love you beyond words!!!!!” And lots of hashtags.

Because it wouldn’t be a Kardashian birthday without finding a way to capitalize on it (and turn those years into some dollar signs), Kim added another post an hour ago, letting us all know that we can buy a Kimoji phone case with Kylie’s face all over it—today only. “The Kylie KIMOJI face phone case is available only today for Kylie’s birthday!!!” she wrote. “Go to my app or KimKardashianWest.com to get it!”

And that’s how a Kardashian (or a Jenner, whatever) celebrates a birthday.