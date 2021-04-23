Here’s How the Kardashians Feel About Caitlyn Jenner Running for California Governor

In case you’re wondering what the Kardashians’ reaction to Caitlyn Jenner’s California governor run was, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that her announcement came as no “big surprise” to the family.

Caitlyn, 71, who announced her plans to run for governor of California on Friday, April 23, has “been vocal about wanting to get involved in politics for quite some time now,” the source tells ET. As such, her ex Kris Jenner and stepdaughters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney weren’t shocked by her recent move—though ET’s insider hints they don’t always agree with her politics. “While the family may not be entirely aligned politically speaking, they ultimately want Caitlyn to be happy and fulfilled,” the source adds.

The Secrets of My Life author announced her gubernatorial run on Twitter, revealing that she has already filed the necessary paperwork to run in 2022. “I’m in! California is worth fighting for,” she wrote, attaching a photo of her campaign statement in the post. The statement read, “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

“Californians want better and deserve better from the governor,” Caitlyn continued in her statement, promising to run a campaign focused on “solutions” and providing a “roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around.”

News of Caitlyn’s run comes just weeks after her estranged relationship with the Kardashians was highlighted during episodes for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a series of episodes in April, Kim and Khloé discussed how their mom Kris feels about Caitlyn following her transition and the publication of her tell-all memoir in 2017. At the time, the sisters noted their mom “has had her fair share of hurt in this relationship with Caitlyn.”

In a later episode, fans saw Caitlyn and Kris making some progress on their relationship. “I’m just proud of my mom for reaching this place of growth where she can be super cordial with Caitlyn,” Kim said of Kris, who offered Caitlyn and friend Sophia Hutchins career advice. “Maybe if it’s just baby steps, she doesn’t have to put the whole thing aside, but she’s able to communicate and start that little relationship-building.”