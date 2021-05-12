The Kardashians Are in ‘Shock’ Over How ‘Obsessed’ Kourtney & Travis Are With Each Other

Travis and Kourtney are quickly becoming the prince and princess of PDA, and it seems the Kardashian family isn’t quite sure how to feel about that. According to a source who spoke to ET, the Kardashians’ reaction to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s relationship has been one of overall “shock”—mostly because they’ve “never seen [Kourtney] like this before.”

The Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, “are obsessed with each other,” the insider told ET on May 11. “They’re so in love and constantly fawning over one another. They have such a strong connection and can’t get enough of each other,” the source added. Apparently, this is all thanks to how much the rockstar and the mother of three choose to support each other: “Travis makes Kourtney feel so special and he is always showing her how much he loves her and how important she is to him,” the insider continued. “Kourtney has been extremely loving towards him as well and has also been making a big effort to show how much she cares.”

But how does Kourtney’s family feel about her intense romance with Travis? Of course, the KarJenners are “happy” as long as she’s happy—but they can’t deny that Kourtney is acting differently now that she’s in a relationship with her new beau. “Kourtney’s family is happy for her, but they’re also in a little bit of shock because they’ve never seen her like this before,” the source explained to ET.

Case in point: Kourt hasn’t been shy about posting makeout photos with Travis all over social media in recent weeks. In one flick shared to Instagram on April 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pictured wearing a barely-there bikini as she kissed Travis and wrapped her legs around his torso while he held her up in his arms. “Just Like Heaven,” Kourtney captioned the post, to which Travis replied, “EVERYTHING,” with a black heart emoji.

Travis is no stranger to over-the-top expressions of love, either. On Tuesday, May 11, the rocker took to his Instagram Story to show off his new candle dedicated to Kourtney. The candle, which appeared to be a personalized edition of the Goop x Heretic candle, had a NSFW label: “This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm,” the label read. Alrighty, then!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!. Here’s how to watch it for free.

