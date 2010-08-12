Kardashians Pen Tell-All, As If There’s Anything Left To Tell; Bergdorf Goodman Fights Bed Bugs

Kardashian Konfidential Cover

Kim Kardashian leaked the cover art for her and her sisters’ book called Kardashian Konfidential set to release in November. We’re just wondering if there’s anything left we don’t know about this family? (Kim Kardashian)

John Varvatos is hating on mass brands, calling Banana Republic and Gap “followers” and saying they “don’t have their own personality” in Playboy. Way to live up to that madcap rock star image, John. (Playboy)

Halle Berry is the first black woman to appear on the cover of Vogue‘s September issue since 1989. That’s 21 years people… and super depressing. (NY Mag)

Proprietary brand collections and exclusive lines are making it harder for labels to compete in the retail space. We know we wouldn’t want to go up against the likes of Madonna in Macy’s or anywhere else, either. (WWD)

Bergdorf Goodman is gearing up against fashion’s biggest enemy to date bed bugs. The luxe department store enlisted the help of adorable, bug sniffing beagles to ensure a critter-free shopping experience after places like Abercrombie & Fitch weren’t so lucky. (Styleite)

TWITTER

RT @AnnabelTollman I thought I saw a few spots of rain on my window then realised it was the sequins on my shorts reflecting on the glass #lizaminellimoment

Sounds sparkly!

RT @psimadethis PS stands 4 Police Store! I love these badges. Officially chic! http://tweetphoto.com/38476119



Are the 5 – 0 the new military chic?



RT @kanyewest Is it too early for a bellini??? Too late, already ordered

It’s never too early for a bellini, Kanye.



RT @prabalgurung Is there a law against texting/talking on the cell phone while driving? There shud be my cabbie almost hit someone.

Aren’t New Yorkers so cute in how behind they are in traffic laws?



RT @stefanogabbana I watch all my Followers…. http://twitpic.com/2dyc5h



This might be creepy if it wasn’t from half of Dolce & Gabbana.

