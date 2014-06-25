StyleCaster
Apparently, The Kardashians are Looking For Interns

Kristen Bousquet
If you’ve ever wanted to offer free labor designing window displays at the Kardashian’s NYC boutique DASH, here’s your chance. Kim and Khloe both took to Twitter to let their combined 32.2 million followers know they’re seeking interns.

Ever since the Kardashian family opened DASH, it seems the store is more of a tourist attraction than a legit shopping destination, and serious fashion students might not even want their name attached to the company. Plus, Twitter Probably probably wasn’t the smartest way to get the word out about the open position, considering most of the reality stars’ followers likely have zero window design experience, but will certainly reply anyway. But hey, we bet it’s not Kim and Khloe sifting through all the applicants.

