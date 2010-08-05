The Kardashians To Launch Full Clothing Line, Steven Meisel Calls Out BP

TWITTER

RT @themoment Fashion IQ Test answer: Frdric Fekkai’s son is ranked 36th in the world in the video game “World of Warcraft

Sounds…cool

RT @henryholland New glasses. http://twitpic.com/2bwrkj

Insane sunglasses are all the rage…we love them too!





RT @heidimount Hot hot hot!

No doubt, many men would concur.

RT @LHearst Destiny, it is written in the stars

And now, deep thoughts with socialites/models.

RT @ELLEUK Lily Allen is pregnant http://bit.ly/aR4wnv

Congrats little Lily!



SITES WE LOVE

Proving that all you need to succeed in fashion is a reality show, the Kardashian sisters announced their global partnership with leading international designer Bruno Schiavi and his apparel company, Jupi Corporation. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney will have their very own line of apparel, home and accessories. And it will be global. (Jupi Corp)



Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Craig Barritt, WireImage

Julia Roberts is putting her A-list face back in action. The mom of three graces the cover of Elle‘s September issue. Do you think the Pretty Woman still has it? (Elle)



Photos courtesy of Elle

An $850 poncho is available on Net-a-Porter right now. Ok, it’s definitely cool and fits seamlessly into Fall’s aesthetic, but it’s by J.Crew. Would you pay those Benjamins for the mass brand? (Net-a-porter)



Green and yellow wool poncho, $850, by J.Crew on Net-a-Porter

Steven Meisel shot the gorgeous Kristen McMenamy in a horrific manner for a spread in Vogue Italias August issue. Titled Water and Oil, the message of how badly the two mix together is made clear. It’s meant to shock and does the job, we just hope someone at BP is a subscriber. (Styleite)



Photos: Steven Meisel for Vogue Italia

StyleCaster stopped by New Jersey to hang out with Fergie Ferg for the launch of her new perfume, Outspoken. There were martinis and male models definitely worth a trip over the bridge. (Avon)



Fergie. Photo courtesy of Avon

Naomi Campbell donned a cream-colored knit ensemble from Azzedine Alaia’s spring-summer collection yesterday. Oh, and she was appearing at a war trial. Glad fashion keeps things in perspective! (WWD)

