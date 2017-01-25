The Kardashians Can’t Get Enough of This New Fashion Trend: Burgundy Tracksuits

The Kardashian sisters love poking fun at each other, and Kim Kardashian just Snapchatted a truly ridiculous moment at chez Kardashian. “I don’t know what’s more in your face,” Kim says, panning the camera over Khloé Kardashian clad in a burgundy track suit, and then making her way to Kourtney Kardashian, who is also wearing head-to-toe burgundy. “All burgundy at once, or two people in all burgundy at once,” Kim continued.

And though it may be ridiculous, it’s clear that the Kardashians have a penchant for tracksuits—and the color of the moment is most certainly burgundy, according to them.

Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to troll her sisters, rolling in wearing H to T burgundy as well. “But what’s even more annoying is three people in burgundy,” Kim said. Rather than calling it annoying again, she added, “I feel so left out!”

Kim also posted a pic of the ladies in burgundy, captioning it, “Family Christmas card inspo???” Apparently the Kardashians are not immune to the Champion craze, as Khloé paired her Adidas track pants with black lace-up boots and a Champion hoodie; Kourtney went with burgundy velour and burgundy sneakers; and Kylie popped a burgundy beanie atop her Champion sweatshirt and sweatpants (and Yeezy Boosts, of course).

Hey, we’re not mad at this trend. Living in burgundy track suits and having unlimited access to Yeezy Boosts sounds pretty good to us.