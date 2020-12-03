The Kardashians Pulled a Creepy Prank on Their Celeb Pals & Their Reactions Are Sending Me

The Kardashians’ FaceTime prank video pretty much sums up this really weird year. Video calls from FaceTime to Zoom have taken over our daily interactions, so it was only a matter of time before the Kardashian-Jenner family decided to have some fun with it and involve their celebrity pals.

Khloé Kardashian, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 2 to share her family FaceTime prank call. “When the squad runs deep,” she captioned the video, which shows Khloé and her sisters Kim Kardashian West, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner all gathered together. Momager Kris Jenner joined her daughters to sit with her arms crossed over her chest and share in some very serious faces as they all called up some of their friends. Whenever one of their pals picked up, the family remained completely silent. Talk about intimidating!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars phoned up a handful of famous faces—from Justin Bieber and Addison Rae, to Dave Chappelle and Jaden Smith. Of course, they also phoned up other family members. Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, picked up the call calmly before realizing something was amiss. “Oh hey,” the NBA player, who shares 2-year-old daughter True with Khloé, said. “What the…?”

Another KarJenner dad was in the mix too: Kylie’s ex Travis Scott, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi, was disturbed by the call. “What’s going on?” he questioned the stone-faced family before shouting “Bye!” The makeup mogul, 23, later posted the clip to TikTok herself. “This was fun, lol,” she captioned the clip.

The Biebers, meanwhile, seemed concerned. “Hey guys, what is happening?” Justin said after picking up. His wife, Hailey, slowly turned to the camera. Her eyes widened as she asked, “Hello?” The model later took to Instagram to comment on Khloé’s post. “Lmfaoooo, I was so shook.”

In a second video posted by Kim, 40, Silver Linings Playbook star Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t convinced the call was legit. She could be heard saying “I had to make sure it was real,” before answering the phone, only to realize this was an even stranger encounter than a fake call from the Kardashians.

Comedian Dave Chapelle’s response pretty much captures the response to this creepy KarJenner prank best: “Holy shit!” he screamed, smoking as he picked up the call. Same, Chappelle, same.