The Most Over-the-Top Presents the Kardashians Got for Christmas

In case you had any doubt in your mind, rest assured that the Kardashians had a way more luxe Christmas than anyone you know. Of course, Kylie Jenner Snapchatted the whole thing, so you could have a front-row seat to her insane holiday spectacular.

First off, Kylie showed off a pony—a “little present for King,” a.k.a. Tyga’s son, King Cairo. NBD. She continued the trend by getting sister Kendall Jenner a puppy. “Kendall wanted an Italian greyhound, so I found her an all-white one for Christmas,” Kylie said.

Next, the cars. M.J. Shannon, the Kardashian sisters’ grandmother, got not one, but two cars—a Mercedes SUV and a classic 1956 Ford Thunderbird, both in cherry red. Kris Jenner got a matching Thunderbird, in white. Corey Gamble, Kris’ boyfriend, also got a car, because—of course. And yes, there was a lot of screaming.

There were plenty of other “smaller” presents, including Hermés bags and super crazy watches. We mostly got a look at Kylie’s presents, but she did give a peek at the Patek Philippe watch (and Cartier lighter) that she and Tyga gave to Scott Disick.

The present hangover was real. Kylie posted a video of the gift-opening fallout, and it looked as though the house had been ransacked. No worry: They have someone to come through and clean that up.