Kardashians Cause Frenzy; Julia Restoin Roitfeld Goes Purple For Lancome

Kardashians Cause Frenzy; Julia Restoin Roitfeld Goes Purple For Lancome

Kerry Pieri
Photo: Ray Tamarra, Getty Images

  • This was the scene outside of the Kardashians’ Dash store in NYC. Are you terrified? I am. (Getty)

  • Victoria Beckham may become a U.S. citizen. She’s def more American, anyway. (Vogue UK)
  • Olivier Zahm told the New York Times of documenting for his famed Purple Diary, Even in the bedroom I have my camera, I sleep with my camera, I have lunch with my camera, I go to dinner with my camera and Im recording my experience. Sounds kinky. (NYT)

  • RT @MissKellyO [Kelly Osbourne] it really is a diss in Hwood to wear a dress someone else has already worn because then you get compared it sucks AND i never win lol!! #celebrityproblems

  • RT @peoplesrev [Kelly Cutrone] I am on Dr. Phil today!!! A-mazing.

  • RT @HilaryAlexander the Olsen twins have style – dare we say twice as much as your average lass? http://tgr.ph/aIA5JA You may.
  • RT @themoment The Moment Fashion IQ Test: Which designer was in a Head & Shoulders commercial? A) LWren Scott B) Stella McCartney C) Georgina Chapman Well, whoever it is, she was prob trying to live it down ’til the NYT’s brought it up again.

