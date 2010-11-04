Kardashians Cause Frenzy; Julia Restoin Roitfeld Goes Purple For Lancome

Photo: Ray Tamarra, Getty Images
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- This was the scene outside of the Kardashians’ Dash store in NYC. Are you terrified? I am. (Getty)
- Julia Restoin Roitfeld is a true natural beauty, and she’s wearing a whole lotta purple makeup in this new Lancme ad. (WWD)
- Zac Posen is designing Bella Swan’s wedding dress! This is actually really exciting! (Grazia UK)
- Victoria Beckham may become a U.S. citizen. She’s def more American, anyway. (Vogue UK)
- Olivier Zahm told the New York Times of documenting for his famed Purple Diary, Even in the bedroom I have my camera, I sleep with my camera, I have lunch with my camera, I go to dinner with my camera and Im recording my experience. Sounds kinky. (NYT)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @MissKellyO [Kelly Osbourne] it really is a diss in Hwood to wear a dress someone else has already worn because then you get compared it sucks AND i never win lol!! #celebrityproblems
- RT @peoplesrev [Kelly Cutrone] I am on Dr. Phil today!!! A-mazing.
- RT @HilaryAlexander the Olsen twins have style – dare we say twice as much as your average lass? http://tgr.ph/aIA5JA You may.
- RT @themoment The Moment Fashion IQ Test: Which designer was in a Head & Shoulders commercial? A) LWren Scott B) Stella McCartney C) Georgina Chapman Well, whoever it is, she was prob trying to live it down ’til the NYT’s brought it up again.
- RT @staceybendet [Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet] Stripe tights thursday! http://yfrog.com/cb9xxfj