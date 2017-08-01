15 Times the Kardashians Were the Big Sisters We Wish We Had

Like a lot of sisters, the Kardashian-Jenners bicker, make fun of each other’s crying faces, slap each other with handbags, and take selfies when one of them is going to jail. Well, maybe not all sisters. But the point is that at the end of the day—after all the family turmoil and runny-mascara-eyed fights—the Kardashians are family.
There’s a reason that Kardashians have been reality television’s most-watched family for the last decade. Yes, their drama is juicy as hell, but another major reason viewers keep tuning in is because the Kardashians are sisters—and that’s one thing plenty of people can relate to.
Despite their millions of Instagram followers, the Kardashian women keep one another in check and can teach each other things that only big sisters can. Click through the gallery to relive 15 of the sweetest moments when the Kardashian-Jenners acted like the big sisters we wish we had.
When Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim had a group meeting about Kylie's dangerous social media habits.
When Khloe taught Kendall how to drive.
When Kourtney took one for the team and said exactly what Kim (and the world) was thinking.
When Kim knew when to step back from the spotlight to let her little sister shine.
When Kim stood up for Kylie after Rob talked smack about her.
When Kim, Kylie, and Kourtney threw Kendall a surprise girls' night after she came back from months of modeling.
When Kim coached Kylie on how to deal with the media.
When Kourtney gave unsolicited advice to Khloe about her fridge.
When Khloe gave advice to Kylie about what to do when you have a rogue eyelash.
When Kourtney wanted to teach Kim a lesson on how to unplug.
The way Khloe reacted when Kim told her she was pregnant after months of trying.
When Khloe and Kourtney bonded with Kendall about their 16th birthdays.
When Khloe agreed to put on prosthetics and go on a Hollywood tour so Kylie could understand what it would be like to be "normal."
When Khloe met Kim the first time after the Paris robbery.
When Kim called out Kylie's diva behavior.