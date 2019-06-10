Kim Kardashian Just Shared A New Photo Of Psalm & She Might Have Revealed His Middle Name

He might be the only Kardashian-West kiddo with a middle name! Kim Kardashian just shared a new photo of Psalm, and she might have let the baby’s middle name slip! If you didn’t know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child and second son, Psalm West on May 10, 2019. The KKW Beauty mogul gleefully announced her new son’s arrival via surrogate saying, “He’s here, and he’s perfect! He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet and her rapper hubby chose to use a surrogate due to a medical condition that prevents Kardashian from carrying any more children safely to term.

Now that little Psalm has been here for one month, Kim decided to celebrate her tiniest little by debuting a precious new photo of him. The mom of four took to Instagram to share the most adorable photo of Psalm. In the pic, the tiny baby is lounging in a white onesie with his arms behind his head. He’s taking a snooze and clearly living his very best life. He also looks exactly like his older sister, Chicago.

In the caption for the photo, Kim wrote, “Pslam Ye.”

Though we thought the incarcerated person’s advocate was simply making a play on her husband’s Kanye West’s name, fans now believe that Ye might be Psalm’s middle name. If so, he is the only Kardashian-West baby with a middle name. North, Saint, and Chicago only have first and last names.

Though Kimye is known for picking unique names for their kiddies, Psalm took everyone by surprise. Kanye has been leading Sunday worship services, so we suppose that’s where the inspiration came from. After all, a Psalm is a book of songs or a hymn usually found in religious texts like The Bible. The literal translation is “song” or “instrumental music.”

Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner told E! Online, “[Psalm] is just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect. He’s just adorable.”An insider close to the couple also added, Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child. Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

Cute.