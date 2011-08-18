Kardashian Wedding is OTT, Giambattista Valli for Macy’s

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Macy’s continues to wrangle fashion superstars with the announcement of a Giambattista Valli line. [WWD]

There’s a lot going on at Kim Kardashian’s wedding. None of it is going on upstairs for Kim, however. [Fashion Etc.]

Glee continues its Anna-fied run for Fashion Night Out by rocking some Bowie. [Cut Blog]

What to wear when you’re on the job hunt…or if you’re just addicted to shopping. [Telegraph]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @PaulAvarali Trying to explain to Europe office the difference between our made-to-measure shirting programs and our custom tailoring. #lostintranslation

RT @carlscrush Rumor has it that if Michelle Bachmann becomes the presidential nominee, she is planning on choosing lord Voldemort as her running mate Does this mean the Republican congress people would be Death Eaters?

RT @FashionweekNYC Happy National Ice Cream Pie Day Everyone! Happy indeed!

RT @ManRepeller Haven’t brushed my hair in two days. I feel so French. Is nappy chic a French thing?

Photo of Kim Kardashian: Sipa

