The Kardashians’ Lavish Greece Vacation Is Costing At Least $200,000 a Week—And They’re Miserable



In case you don’t keep up with the Kardashians—and let’s face it, that’s pretty hard to do in the age of social media—you may not know that they’re currently on an incredibly lavish vacation in Greece that’s being filmed for their E! reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Just a nice, secluded vacation with their family and tons of camera guys—that’s costing well over $200,000 a week!

The family (minus significant others, like Kim’s baby daddy Kanye West and Khloé’s husband Lamar Odom) have been living large aboard an unbelievable yacht off the coast of Mykonos. We did some digging and discovered that the yacht, known as Oceanos, is a 161 foot behemoth that can be reserved for $195,000 a week. Regardless of their fabulous surroundings, Kim and Khloé are reportedly miserable that their men had to stay behind for work commitments, and that they were contractually obligated to go on the vacation. We know it’s hard to be away from your loved ones, but boo-hoo, girls. There could be worse places to wallow.

Don’t worry—they’re getting plenty for their money (or whoever footing the bill is, likely Ryan Seacrest’s production company that works on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). In addition to comfortably sleeping at least 14 in mahogany paneled cabins, there’s a Jacuzzi, massive sun deck, and fully equipped bar with a barbeque nearby.

Their trip hasn’t all been just frolicking about in the water (although many of their Instagram shots have shown them taking advantage of diving off of the yacht in skimpy bikinis). The family went horseback riding on the beach, which costs $85 dollar a person for a two hour ride with one of Mykonos’ premiere riding companies. They have also chartered helicopters to explore the island, as well as indulged in lavish seaside meals.

In addition to the yacht, it appears they’re staying in a seaside villa—which is likely similar to the lavish Casa Del Mar Mykonos Seaside Resort, where villas run higher than $2,000 a night.

Photo via Instagram