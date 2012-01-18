The Kardashian Trials: Kim Sticks It To Gap

It’s the battle of the doppelgngers over at Gap. Kim Kardashian gave the large retailer a smack down when she served the conglomerate company with a hefty lawsuit that if won, will award the milionairess a whopping $20 million (as if she needs it). You might be wondering what peeved this typically peppy reality star to lay down the law.

Apparently, the discrepancy is over the fact that Old Navy used a Kardashian lookalike in a recent commercial, which violated her rights to her name and likeness (a Melissa Molinaro who you might recognize from Making the Band 3, but possibly more interestingly, dated Kim’s exReggie Bush following his relationship with the curvaceous star). We think you know what we’re thinking…

But anyways, turns out Gap was pretty prepared for this and they’re preparing a pretty mean defense. But, if we know one thing, these Kardashians don’t turn away from a fight. We’re mostly curious if there’s a way part of the court date will be filmed for an upcoming season of Keeping Up, or possibly a spinoff? Kardashian Kourt? It does have a certain ring to it…