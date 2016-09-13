The Kardashians’ Stylist on Fall Must-Haves—and How to Style Them

Kardashian BFF Monica Rose is pretty much the stylist of our time—what she says (and how she dresses her clients) instantly becomes gospel. So when we came across a video interview of her fall fashion must-haves, our ears perked right up. And she didn’t disappoint. Rose shared the most indisputable trends of autumn, and all of her picks are eerily on point. That’s probably because those crushed velvet bomber jackets and witchy patent leather boots you’ve been coveting were first seen on clients of Rose’s, and will continue to disseminate across the land until further notice.

Ahead, find Rose’s favorite fall picks, intermingled with our more down-to-earth options, so you can nab the perfect worn-in T-shirt tout suite, whether your bank account is Kardashian status or just like the rest of us.