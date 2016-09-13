The Kardashians’ Stylist on Fall Must-Haves—and How to Style Them

Kardashian BFF Monica Rose is pretty much the stylist of our time—what she says (and how she dresses her clients) instantly becomes gospel. So when we came across a video interview of her fall fashion must-haves, our ears perked right up. And she didn’t disappoint. Rose shared the most indisputable trends of autumn, and all of her picks are eerily on point. That’s probably because those crushed velvet bomber jackets and witchy patent leather boots you’ve been coveting were first seen on clients of Rose’s, and will continue to disseminate across the land until further notice.
Ahead, find Rose’s favorite fall picks, intermingled with our more down-to-earth options, so you can nab the perfect worn-in T-shirt tout suite, whether your bank account is Kardashian status or just like the rest of us.
Try a vintage tee. “A T-shirt can go a long way,” says Rose, who loves Hanes Re/Done tees. “I'm obsessed," she says. "I cut them into crop tops. They’re just super cool and effortless … sometimes less is more.”
The 1970s Boyfriend Tee, $78; at Re/Done
You could also go straight to the original source.
Hanes Men's Nano-T, $10; at Hanes
Speaking of men's tees, menswear in general is hot right now, Rose says. Though there are plenty of women's designers borrowing from the boys, Rose likes to take the trend literally: "That's kind of the secret that you don't know, I use a lot of men's clothes on my clients," she says. She especially loves this insane piece from new designer Mike Amiri.
Amiri Velvet Bomber Jacket, $2,450; at Barneys
A bit more down to earth.
Boohoo Velvet Bomber Jacket, $32.25; at ASOS
Speaking of velvet, buy now, Rose advises. “Crushed velvet is going to be everything for fall/winter,” she says, "just to let you know." Consider yourself warned.
Embroidered Velvet Jacket, $169; at Zara
"We all know I love bombers," Rose says. We'll be seeing them in velvet this fall—and in every other fabric and color, according to Google.
Got Your Back Custom Personalized Bomber Jacket, $210; at Danielle Guizio
Buy shoes in multiple colors when you find a pair you love. That pair for Rose is Stuart Weitzman's Nudist sandal, which is in heavy rotation on her clients. Calling it "one of my favorite shoes," she adds that the easy-to-style heel is her "go-to" for celebrities. "It’s just so simple and elegant, and I use it on a lot of my clients, and I have it, like, in every color. I have a white, cream, nude … red."
Nudist Sandal, $398; at Stuart Weitzman
Patent leather isn't going anywhere, and boots of the patent variety are going to be upiquitous come autumn. “This is going to be a really big trend again for fall,” Rose says. She loves the "super comfortable" Krystal boots by Kenneth Cole, which another famous K favors: “You’ve seen Kendall Jenner wearing these a lot,” she says.
Krystal Patent Leather Boot, $495; at Kenneth Cole
Patent Sock Boot, $99.99; at Mango
“If you know my styling, you know that I’m obsessed with hats,” Rose says. For fall, stick with thick material, such as felt. “When you’re styling yourself with hats, always remember seasons," she says. "Clearly the felt hats are more for fall, and then the straw hats are clearly more for spring." No matter what the weather, these are a quick fix for frizz: "I personally wear hats when I’m having a bad hair day and I just, like, really need to wear a hat, but sometimes when I’m styling my clients, I just think it just makes the outfit look more polished and accessorized, and it kind of pulls the look together," Rose says.
Janessa Leone Ila Wide Brim Classic Fedora, $180; at Shopbop
Wide-Brimmed Italian Wool-Felt Hat, $75; at J. Crew
A good clutch always rounds out an outfit, but no clutch is better than a wrong-noted one, Rose says. Once she has a full look in place for a client, she chooses a clutch, but "I’m such a perfectionist that if I don’t find the right clutch, I’d just rather them not wear a clutch on the red carpet," she admits. "Clutches can either make or break an outfit, so it’s very important to find the perfect clutch." One such perfect piece: This buttery Hermès number, which Kendall Jenner's been known to carry.
Jige Clutch, $1,975.78; at Vestiaire Collective
Medium Stash Clutch, $78; at Baggu
