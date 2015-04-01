Happening: Another Kardashian Reality TV Show

Expect even more Kardashian action on your TV: The reality powerhouse family are adding a new spin-off to their offering on E!.

Named “Dash Dolls,” the new program sounds a lot like a mix between “Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s and “Vanderpump Rules.”

Starring the “young, fun and hot employees” (according to E!’s press release) of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian‘s Dash boutique in Los Angeles, the show will follow the staffers as they navigate the life of a twenty-something in Hollywood. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and momager Kris Jenner will be executive producers of the show.

No, this isn’t an April Fool’s prank, so prepare for total Kardashian domination in 2015.