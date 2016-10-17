How to Shop Like a Kardashian

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: The Kardashian family likes to shop. And whether they’re tooling around in their native habitat (Los Angeles for lyfe), out and about in their favorite surrogate city (New York), or wandering around the posh Champs-Élysées (Paris), the famous fam are pretty much guaranteed to stop at certain destinations.
Of course, some of these are totally out of reach for the average everywoman, but that doesn’t mean we can’t live vicariously through the Kardashians via a little something we like to call window-shopping. (Or, if you don’t live in one of these three cities, there’s always stalking these shops online.) We rolled up our sleeves and went deep to discover exactly where the reality stars turn when it comes to their go-to retail outlets, and we made some important discoveries. Namely, the Kardashians definitely like their lives of luxury, but they also enjoy some surprisingly affordable brands and companies as well. Ahead, 10 shops favored by the Kardashian ladies.
Barneys
The Kardashians have been spotted at Barneys Beverly Hills more times than we can count. Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick were just spotted there together last week. And let's be real: The Kardashians have never met a cage sandal they didn't like. Exhibit A: Kourtney Kardashian, with Kim Kardashian the night of her robbery in Paris.
Photo:
Getty
Gianvito Rossi Caged Lace-Up Sandal, $1,295; at Barneys
Photo:
Barneys
Sorella
Khloé Kardashian has been vocal about her love for Sorella on her website. Calling it "one of my style secrets," she bragged that she'd nabbed a skintight dress from them for just $65.
Photo:
instagram / @khloekardashian
Over-the-Hand Dress, $45; at Sorella
Photo:
Sorella
Givenchy
Kim Kardashian's last public appearance was at the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, flanked by Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner. They were there to support pal Riccardo Tisci, as well as Kendall Jenner, who was walking the show. The fam loves to stop by the brick-and-mortar Givenchy when in Paris, and we could pretty much see any one of them rocking, say, a studded black pencil skirt.
Photo:
Getty
Givenchy Studded Pencil Skirt, $1,750; at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch
Crystalarium
Kylie Jenner has been spotted at this New Age crystal shop in West Hollywood with Jaden Smith. You too can be like them by purchasing this insanely expensive quartz.
Photo:
Instagram / @kylie.jennerdaily
Opening Ceremony
OK, so maybe Kendall Jenner just stopped by Opening Ceremony because she's a Calvin Klein model, but we've definitely seen several of the Kardashian crew in edgy looks straight from this retailer's racks.
Photo:
instagram / @openingceremony
Intermix
Kendall Jenner's loves knit camis like the ones sold at Intermix, whether she pairs them with high-waisted jeans and loafers or white pants and her trusty Stan Smiths.
Photo:
instagram
Annie Cross Side Detail Crop Knit Cami, $69; at Intermix
Photo:
Intermix
Cartier
The Kardashians are bananas for Cartier, and pretty much all of the sisters have been photographed wearing the iconic Love bracelet—or five, as Kylie Jenner is here.
Photo:
Getty
Revolve
Kendall Jenner loves a Southwest-inspired belt, and she's been known to shop at Revolve for them.
Photo:
instagram
Lovestrength Phoenix Belt, $53; at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve
Rails
On days off, we've seen most of the Kardashian women sporting comfy Rails button-downs, the epitome of casual cool.
Photo:
Getty
Bianca Tunic in Jet/White, 158; at Rails
Photo:
Rails
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kylie Jenner has taken Saks Fifth Avenue in L.A. by storm, even bringing her dogs Norman and Bambi along for the ride while she shopped for Manolos (among many other things).
Photo:
Wenn