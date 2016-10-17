How to Shop Like a Kardashian

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: The Kardashian family likes to shop. And whether they’re tooling around in their native habitat (Los Angeles for lyfe), out and about in their favorite surrogate city (New York), or wandering around the posh Champs-Élysées (Paris), the famous fam are pretty much guaranteed to stop at certain destinations.

Of course, some of these are totally out of reach for the average everywoman, but that doesn’t mean we can’t live vicariously through the Kardashians via a little something we like to call window-shopping. (Or, if you don’t live in one of these three cities, there’s always stalking these shops online.) We rolled up our sleeves and went deep to discover exactly where the reality stars turn when it comes to their go-to retail outlets, and we made some important discoveries. Namely, the Kardashians definitely like their lives of luxury, but they also enjoy some surprisingly affordable brands and companies as well. Ahead, 10 shops favored by the Kardashian ladies.