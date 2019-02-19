20 Iconic Kardashian Quotes That Would Make Hilarious Instagram Captions

Say what you want about the Kardashians, but there’s no denying they have iconic quotes perfect for Instagram. But what are the best Kardashian quotes for Instagram captions? Given how long the family has been in the spotlight, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie—have had tons of opportunities for interviews and one-liners. Let’s face it: the Kardashians aren’t known as the most profound celebrities out there, but that doesn’t mean that what they say doesn’t deserve a listen.

Whether they’re ranting about something on Instagram or mocking a family member on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenners are known for their savage and funny quotes. (The family’s quotes are so well-known that hundreds of high school seniors each year use their catch phrases for their yearbook quotes or graduation caps.)

From Kylie Jenner’s meme about “realizing stuff” in the New Year to Kendall Jenner’s iconic “You’re cute jeans” line from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have tons of memorable one-liners that are quoted everyday in the pop-culture universe. Which ones would make the best Instagram captions? We’ll let you decide. But there’s no shortage of quotes on self-love, narcissism and beauty that would pair perfectly with one’s selfies.

When You’re Feeling Yourself

“There’s a lot of baggage that comes with us, but it’s like Louis Vuitton baggage; you always want it.” — Kim Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“Knowing you’re a badass bitch is just all what life is about.” — Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like.” — Kylie Jenner (Daily Mail)

“Every time I get older, I look better and get smarter.” — Kourtney Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“I’ll cry at the end of the day. Not with fresh makeup.” — Kim Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?” — Kim Kardashian (The Wendy Williams Show)

When You Can’t Be Bothered by People

“If you’re not into what I’m posting, don’t look.” — Kim Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“Thank God I have no friends.” — Kourtney Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“I just want to get out of here and go to my bed.” — Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“Don’t know who you are. Don’t care.” — Khloe Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“The more people that love you, the more people that are going to hate you.” — Kylie Jenner (HollywoodLife)

“I don’t think normal people hate the people they’re with this much.” — Kourtney Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“I can’t spend time with dumb people like that anymore.” — Kourtney Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“I’d like to work as little as possible and make as many dollars possible.” — Scott Disick (Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Technically not a Kardashian but still an excellent quote.)

When You Need Some Life Advice

“Holding your pee is no way to live life.” — Kendall Jenner (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“The bigger the hoop, the bigger the hoe.” — Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“Shopping online is the greatest invention of life.” — Kim Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“You have your whole life to be old but a few years to be young.” — Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

“This year is really about, like, the year of realizing stuff.” — Kylie Jenner (YouTube)

“No shoes in the world are worth picking up poop for.” — Kendall Jenner (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)