How to Celebrate Memorial Day Like a Kardashian: Outdoor Workouts, Malibu Sunbathing and Movie Marathons

Whether you’re sitting by a pool, on the beach, atop a mountain or just deep-chilling somewhere cozy, Memorial Day weekend is all about slowing down. And the famously nonstop Kardashians seem to be doing a bit of that, for once, if their Snapchat accounts are any indication. Don’t worry, though: They’re still working out, feeling jet-lagged and indulging in luxury, because they are Kardashians. If you want to keep up with them, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a round-up of what everyone is up to this weekend, from Kourtney Kardashian (the eldest) to Kylie Jenner (the baby), and everyone in between.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourt started off watching “Sleeping Beauty” with the kids last night, but snuck back to the big-screen TV to watch “The Notebook” after the young ones went to sleep—likely with a box of tissues nearby. But don’t assume the exercise fanatic took Sunday off. Movie marathon complete, she and Khloé Kardashian Snapchatted an outdoor workout with celebrity trainer Don Brooks, who took them through a grueling round of “Spider-Mans” al fresco. “I need you guys to know that I may die today,” she said, panting. Two out of three of Kourtney’s brood, tots Penelope and Reign Disick, joined in the fun in the sun.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé took a break from Snapchatting last night, but returned to the scene today to document the crazy workout that she and Kourtney went through starting in late morning (L.A. time). “Can I have a kiss?” Kourtney asked Reign, mid-Spider-Man. Reign wasn’t into it, and went toddling off. 😞

Kim Kardashian

Kim might win the award for busiest Kardashian right now, going for a run yesterday and posting a thirst video of herself stuntin’ for the camera in massive black sunglasses and a very low-cut dress, soaking up the sun in Malibu. “The wife of Pablo,” she captioned a bonus selfie.

Kendall Jenner

Last night, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin went to The Little Beach House Malibu, Soho House’s latest outpost, which just opened Friday night. Kendall posted videos of herself and Baldwin from the backseat of a chauffeured car, taking liberal advantage of the filters; they must have had a good night, since today, she woke up and posted a black-screened shot that just said, “wake up hails I’m jet lagged” at 7:12 a.m.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie actually might be dead, as she hasn’t posted anything to Snapchat in 24 hours. Just kidding: She posted a couple of things to Instagram in the past day, including a pretty sunset (or sunrise) today and a quick selfie last night before going out, letting everyone know that she was wearing “Dolce K on the lips” from her Lip Kit. OK, you have officially kept up with the Kardashians. You’re welcome!