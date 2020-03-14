You Won’t Be Able to Tell the Difference Between These Kardashian Look-Alikes & the Real Sisters

The Kardashian-Jenners have some of the most recognizable faces in the world. But as these Kardashian look-alikes of Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kourtney and Kendall show, there are others who also have the KarJenner aesthetic.

Celebrity look-alikes are everywhere, but there’s perhaps no family with more copy cats than the Kardashians. As some of the most influential sisters in the world, the KarJenners have dozens of doppelgängers who look just like them. Some of these look-alikes were simply blessed with Kardashian-Jenner-like characteristics, while others, well, their similarities came a little less naturally.

As viewers know, the Kardashians—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, Kylie and Kris—became household names in 2006 after the premiere of the E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Since then, the family has become Hollywood royalty, with tens of millions of Instagram followers, beauty and fashion brands, and 17 seasons of a hit reality show.

Each sister is a bonafide celebrity, and with their fame are those who think they look alike. To keep track of the best KarJenner look-alikes, we rounded up the most uncanny twins, from two sisters from Dubai to an Instagram influencer who looks just like Kylie Jenner. See their photos ahead, and prepare to be shook.

Sonia and Fyza Ali (Kim and Kylie)

Sonia and Fyza Ali, two sisters from Dubai, have been viral stars for years because of their similarity to Kim and Kylie. Though the sisters don’t see a resemblance (hmm…OK), they’ve come to acknowledge that they kind of do look like Kim and Kylie. “We find it weird when people approach us saying so because we don’t even dress anything like them,” Sonia told Emirates Women in 2017.

As for if they’ve run into the KarJenners, the sisters, who work as bloggers and are originally from the United Kingdom, told Emirates Women that crossed paths with Kim and Kylie at an event many years ago but “avoided eye contact” when they passed each other. The Kardashians, though, do know who Sonia and Fyza are, as Kim has been seen occasionally liking the sisters’ posts.

Amira B. (Kylie)

Amira, a teenager from Algeria, went viral in 2017 because of her resemblance to Kylie. At the time, she only had around 60,000 Instagram followers, but her following has since skyrocketed to around 240K, largely because of how much she looks like the Kylie Cosmetics founder. Her resemblance is so spot-on that it’s uncommon to find a photo where someone doesn’t comment something like: “Tell me that isn’t Kylie Jenner.”

Meghan Wiggins (Kendall)

Like Kendall, Meghan is also a successful model. According to Cosmopolitan, she’s also friends with Gigi Hadid (a.k.a. Kendall’s BFF), so there’s another point that goes to her KarJenner look-alikeness. It’s not hard to see why Meghan looks like Kendall, from her tall frame to her high cheek bones to her pitch-black hair.

Gaby Waters (Kylie)

Gaby doesn’t look so much like Kylie now, but back when the makeup mogul was a teenager, the two influencers could almost be twins. Since her Kylie-esque looks have gone viral, Gaby’s Instagram following has skyrocketed to almost 50K, and followers will be hard-pressed to find a photo where at least someone doesn’t comment about how much she looks like the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

Kamilla Osman (Kim)

In a 2015 interview with People, Kamilla revealed that she never intended to look like Kim. She believes that the similarity comes from their similar backgrounds: Kamilla is from Azerbaijan, which is a neighboring country to Armenia, where Kim’s father’s family is from. “I didn’t do anything invasive or on purpose to be like her,” she said. “I just naturally have dark long hair, olive skin, almond shaped eyes and a slim face.”

Tee Dani (Khloé)

Anyone who’s seen Keeping Up With the Kardashian knows that Khloé often talks about how she doesn’t look like her sisters. But at least she has one look-alike. Tee Dani, an Instagram influencer, has been called a Khloé 2.0 because of her similar blonde hair and full lips.