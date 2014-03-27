The Kardashians are Already Using North West to Help Sell Kids Collection

Well that didn’t take long—Khloe Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram to her over 8.5 million followers, featuring her niece, North West, sporting suede gladiator sandals from the sisters’ just launched kids line, Kardashian Kids, which is being sold at Babies ‘R’ Us.

It’s no secret that the family is as self-promotional as it comes, having marketed everything from pre-paid credit cards to perfume under their name, all to varying degrees of success. Perhaps the sisters’ most high profile business venture to date is a line of women’s clothing that launched at Sears in 2011. While the launch drew hordes of shoppers when it was released, the line hasn’t turned into the major success story Sears was hoping for with many finding it hard to imagine that the famous sisters, who have a penchant for pricey designer clothes from the likes of Alaïa and Céline, would actually shop at the affordable retailer.

Considering how buzzed about the family’s young kids are, from Kourtney’s son and daughter, Mason and Penelope, to Kim’s daughter North, it seems like an opportune time for the debut of a kid’s line. Kim told Us Weekly earlier this month of her philosophy for dressing North: “She wears everything. I even created a baby line, so there can be super affordable clothes for babies. It launches in March. Kids grow up so fast. You need affordable clothes!”

Interestingly a spokesperson for the line said the Kardashian kids would not appear in advertising for the brand. The Instagram photo of North wearing the collection, while certainly not an official piece of advertising, is a clear use of social media to market the line, a move that the Kardashians have become experts at. When Kim sported a Kardashian Kollection cropped turtleneck, like she did recently in Miami, she of course Instagrams it. Kourtney and Khloe too both regularly show off their various projects via social media channels.

To be fair the Kardashians aren’t the first celebs to use their kids to help market their various ventures. Jessica Alba’s two children have been a big part of her marketing strategy for her line of natural baby products, The Honest Company. When Gwen Stefani launched the Harajuku Mini line for Target in 2012, her two children were also front and center. The real question is, what does Kanye think of his daughter being shown off to the world wearing anything less than Lanvin and Givenchy?