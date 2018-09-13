Throwback Kardashian-Jenner Style Moments You Totally Forgot About

The Kardashian-Jenner women are known for their modern-day fashion. But a decade ago, when they were unknown reality stars still trying to find their place in Hollywood, they wore some, er, interesting outfits. From their love for chunky belts and child-size bags to their obsession with animal print, the Kardashian-Jenners definitely had a style, and we can’t knock them for it.

To remember where they came from, we took a trip down memory lane to look back on the most iconic throwback Kardashian-Jenner style moments. Early 2000s was a different era and these Kardashian-Jenner getups are proof that even the most fashionable stars came from somewhere. See Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie sporting some of the early aughts’ wildest trends ahead.