I Don’t Know What’s Going on in These Kardashian-Jenner Photos, but I Love It

Guys, social media is truly too wild sometimes. It’s not that I’m not used to seeing Kardashians and Jenners post elaborate photoshoot pictures out of nowhere; it’s that I’m not used to seeing three pop up in one photo at the same time. On Monday, a Kardashian-Jenner naked bodysuits-themed photoshoot appeared on my Instagram feed, and I really don’t know how to feel anymore.

Sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian posed together for a photoshoot, making it very difficult for me to know where or at whom to look. They’re all so hot! Jenner sported a red leather Bec + Bridge mini dress—and when I say mini, I mean mini—with bright white heels and long white gloves. And that’s only the first outfit. Khloe donned a silver and pink sparkly AF Gucci bodysuit that leaves, uh, nothing to the imagination. Kourtney also went with a nude Gasanova bodysuit dress, with a black bra and thong (Hello, Kourtney’s butt. Good to see you.) peeking through for all to see. And, let me tell you: There was a lot to see.

I have so many questions, but the most important one is simply: Why? Unfortunately for me, I’ll either never get an answer, or the Kardashian-Jenner family will announce what this photoshoot was for weeks down the line. I get that these mega-famous stars don’t owe me anything, but, like, please tell me what the point of this wild photoshoot was! I even did a little sleuthing, and all I came up with was a post from one of their stylists with the caption “Oscars 2019.” These photos surfaced a day after the Oscars, so I really don’t know how it’s supposed to help me or what it all means. Just another Kardashian-Jenner mystery photoshoot to add to my list, I guess.