35 Photos That Prove the Kardashians Need a Crop Top Intervention

There comes a time when even the most avid crop top enthusiast has to take a cold, hard look at herself and ask the inevitable question: Do I have a problem? Or, in the case of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, does this problem run in the family?

Unless you suffer from a rare vision condition, you’ve likely seen numerous photos of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall in recent months and noticed that they all seem to have one thing in common (no, not plastic surgery but good guess!): an unwavering need for crop tops. What you may not have noticed is how each of their individual crop to styles fit their personalities to a T.

First came Kim, who clearly decided that making public appearances in anything but flashy designer turtleneck crop tops worn with matching skin-tight skirts was simply out of the question.

Then came Kylie, who—at 16 years old—seems to have undergone an epic aesthetic transformation recently, and as a result, has taken to posting alarmingly brazen stomach-baring photos to Instagram regularly. The colors she tends to favor are pretty basic and teen-friendly: White, gray, and black. (We said the colors, not the cuts.)

Kylie’s big sis and model du jour 18-year-old Kendall also loves her crop tops, and hers are also in line with her personality—modest, a little meek, and not nearly as “look at me” as Kim and Kylie.

And as for Khloe and Kourtney? The youngest and the oldest Kardashian girls don’t quite have a full-blown addiction like the other three, but they’re clearly experimenting with occasional sliver-of-skin gateway styles.

So the question is: Will this crop top addiction keep on going, or will the sisters eventually hit rock bottom and succumb to a sartorial intervention? Only time will tell. After all, admitting you have a problem isn’t an easy thing to do.

