35 Photos That Prove the Kardashians Need a Crop Top Intervention

by
There comes a time when even the most avid crop top enthusiast has to take a cold, hard look at herself and ask the inevitable question: Do I have a problem? Or, in the case of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, does this problem run in the family?

Unless you suffer from a rare vision condition, you’ve likely seen numerous photos of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall in recent months and noticed that they all seem to have one thing in common (no, not plastic surgery but good guess!): an unwavering need for crop tops. What you may not have noticed is how each of their individual crop to styles fit their personalities to a T.

First came Kim, who clearly decided that making public appearances in anything but flashy designer turtleneck crop tops worn with matching skin-tight skirts was simply out of the question.

Then came Kylie, who—at 16 years old—seems to have undergone an epic aesthetic transformation recently, and as a result, has taken to posting alarmingly brazen stomach-baring photos to Instagram regularly. The colors she tends to favor are pretty basic and teen-friendly: White, gray, and black. (We said the colors, not the cuts.)

Kylie’s big sis and model du jour 18-year-old Kendall also loves her crop tops, and hers are also in line with her personality—modest, a little meek, and not nearly as “look at me” as Kim and Kylie.

And as for Khloe and Kourtney? The youngest and the oldest Kardashian girls don’t quite have a full-blown addiction like the other three, but they’re clearly experimenting with occasional sliver-of-skin gateway styles.

So the question is: Will this crop top addiction keep on going, or will the sisters eventually hit rock bottom and succumb to a sartorial intervention? Only time will tell. After all, admitting you have a problem isn’t an easy thing to do.

Click through the gallery above to see 35 photos of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters in their beloved crop tops and let us know where you stand: keep ’em coming, or enough already? 

1 of 37

Medieval Times chic! 

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

The sisters who crop together ... 

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Khloe 1, Kim 0. 

Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

We think Kim should start her own line called Klever Krops. 

Photo: Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic

Aw, little Kylie's first crop top.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Probably thinking about what crop top she'll wear next.

Photo: Instagram/@KendallJenner

Kourtney's like "I can wear crop tops too, guys."

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As you'll see, 16-old Kylie might be the biggest crop top offender in the clan...

Greetings from Croptopville, wish you were here!

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

 

The one time that Kim claimed to cut a Dior dress in half to make a crop top ... 

Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian

A DIY crop top!

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Wow, so ladylike! 

Obviously, Coachella doesn't count if you're not in a crop top. 

Photo: Chris Weeks/Getty Images for LACOSTE

These don't look staged at all.

Photo: @Instagram/@khloekardashian

Kendall took her crop top obsession to London for an event. 

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Birley Group and LOVE Magazine

While Kim took hers to Vegas. She totally should have gotten hitched while there—she's already in white and a crop top. 

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Just 'cause you're blurry and vampy doesn't mean we can't still see your crop trop. 

Kream krop. 

Photo: John M. Heller/Getty Images

Crop tops look so artsy in black and white.

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Fine, we'll pose with your promotional ice pops, but only if one of us gets to wear a crop top.

Photo: Todd Oren/Getty Images for Fruttare

In case one angle wasn't enough, here's two. 

Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian

And three.

Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian

Can't even get a workout in without ditching the crop tops.

Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Even Kim's crop tops need security detail.

Instagram/@kimkardashian

We love to party in crop tops! 

Photo: Instagram/@KylieJenner

Um, so do we.

Instagram/@kendalljenner

Not really sure why this crop needed to be shared with 8 million followers, but okay.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie's clearly not a fan of the dressy crop top. 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

A crop top on the left, and a sheer sort-of crop top on the right. 

Photo: Instagram/@KylieJenner

Can't take promo pics without at least one crop top. 

Instagram/@kimkardashian

Okay, we're hitting our bodycon-skirt-and-crop top limit, Kim. 

Instagram/@kimkardashian

Gotta wear a crop when hanging out with Tyga. 

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

That time when Kylie tried to offset her new bangs with a crop top.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Not only does this family love crop tops, they love turtleneck crop tops. Much less revealing. 

Photo: Instagram/@KylieJenner

And speaking of revealing. 

Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian

Bikini top, crop top—same diff. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner

But crop tops are forever.

Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner

