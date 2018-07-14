Every Colorful Wig the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Worn

The Kardashian-Jenners have great hair. When they’re not wearing their mermaid-like tresses in long, butt-length waves, they keep their hair cropped to their shoulders and sleek as hell. But even a family of sisters, each with enviable hair of her own, grows bored of the same ol’, same ol’. You can only do so much with straight-ish black hair, which is where wigs come in.
Over the years, as the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have grown more fond of colorful wigs, such as crimson red and highlighter yellow, we’ve seen less and less of their signature raven locks. Though their black is still there (I don’t think we’ll ever see the day when the sisters permanently dye their hair neon), their Instagrams are now populated with a rainbow of hair colors, with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner the most likely culprits to test-drive bright hues. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the Kardashian-Jenners’ most colorful wigs.
Kylie Jenner's Blue-Gray
Who said denim was only for clothes? Kylie channeled the all-American fabric with her hair with this medium-blue wig, which had grayish tones reminiscent of the washed-out blue in denim.
Kylie Jenner's Rosé Pink
Like Busy Philipps, Kylie is also a fan of rosé-colored hair. However, hers is fake. In 2017, Kylie nodded to the summer wine with a light-pink wig.
Kylie Jenner's Hot Pink
To match her recently released cotton-candy-colored Kylie Cosmetics Kylighter, Kylie wore a hot-pink wig in 2018, which she wore straight in long, mermaid-like strands.
Kylie Jenner's Deep Purple
Kylie made a statement at Coachella 2017 when she showed up on the first day with a deep purple wig, which she wore in a chin-length bob with semi-wet strands.
Kylie Jenner's Highlighter Yellow
Kylie kept her Coachella hair tour going with a highlighter-yellow wig, which she wore in an ultra-sleek shoulder-length bob and accurately compared to lemons.
Kim Kardashian's Pastel Blue
After dyeing her hair silver and then pink, Kim fooled us when she wore this pastel-blue wig. At first, fans thought that Kim dyed her hair ice blue, until her hairstylist later revealed that she was test-driving the color with a wig.
Kylie's Jenner's Christina Aguilera Highlights
Perhaps not an everyday wig, but Kylie's Christina Aguilera highlights, which she wore when she dressed up as the pop star for Halloween 2016, is a forever favorite in our book.
Kim Kardashian's Platinum Blonde
Long before she dyed her hair platinum silver, Kim test-drove hair colors with wigs. One of her most-memorable and most-used shades was this platinum blonde wig, which she styled with two long braids.
Kylie Jenner's Royal Blue
For her grand appearance after Stormi's birth, Kylie attended Coachella with a Fashion Nova bodysuit and a royal blue wig, which she cut into a chic, sharp bob.
Kylie Jenner's Crimson Red
Kylie looked red hot when she wore this crimson wig, which she styled with braids, for her 19th birthday in 2016.
Kylie Jenner's Emerald Green
Kylie made us green with envy when she wore an emerald-green lob at a Kylie Cosmetics lip kit launch party in 2015. Fun fact: The wig color that Kylie wore was actually called "Green Envy" from the hair color company Manic Panic, according to her hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez.
Kim Kardashian's White Blonde
Only a touch different from her platinum blonde wig, Kim's white blonde hair (think Rita Ora) went down in her hair history after she wore such a wig to Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 show in 2016.
Kylie Jenner's Navy Blue
Kylie looked slick and cool when she wore this almost-black navy blue wig to a Sugar Factory appearance in 2016. Of course, the deep blue wig was colored by her longtime hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez.
Kylie Jenner's Cherry Red
Kylie looked juicy as hell with this cherry-red hair color, which she wore straight in 2017. The reality star was such a fan of the shade that she wore it on Instagram not once, not twice but three times.
Kylie Jenner's Silver Blonde
Kylie looked sophisticated and rich when she wore a silver blonde wig on her Instagram in 2017. The wig, which promoted her Kylie Cosmetics products, was styled straight in a bob.