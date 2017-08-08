StyleCaster
25 Times the Kardashian-Jenners Borrowed Each Other's Clothing

25 Times the Kardashian-Jenners Borrowed Each Other’s Clothing

We’re going to go out on a limb and say one of the best perks of being a Kardashian-Jenner is the city-sized closet filled with designer clothes. The only perk better than that: Four other sisters with the same exact thing.

Like most sisters, the Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to digging into each other’s closets and stealing items for their wardrobes, with the intention of never returning the pieces to their original home. It’s simply a rite of passage into sisterhood, which is why Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner likely have no qualms with wearing their “borrowed” clothing out and about or on Instagram for the world (and their sisters) to see. Ahead, peek at all the times the Kardashian-Jenners—including, at times, mom Kris Jenner—wore each other’s clothes.

1 of 25
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

January 2010

Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian

April 2010

Photo: WENN
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

March 2009

Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

March 2012

Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

August 2014

Photo: instagram / @frame
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

March 2015

Photo: WENN
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

August 2011

Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

September 2011

Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

May 2012

Photo: Getty Images
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

April 2013

Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian

September 2010

Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

September 2010

Photo: Getty Images
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

May 2016

Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian

December 2016

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

1980s

Photo: instagram / @krisjenner
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

May 2010

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

March 2012

Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

October 2010

Photo: Getty Images
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

April 2014

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian

May 2014

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian

April 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian

August 2013

Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian

November 2013

Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

June 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

October 2015

