25 Times the Kardashian-Jenners Borrowed Each Other’s Clothing

We’re going to go out on a limb and say one of the best perks of being a Kardashian-Jenner is the city-sized closet filled with designer clothes. The only perk better than that: Four other sisters with the same exact thing.

Like most sisters, the Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to digging into each other’s closets and stealing items for their wardrobes, with the intention of never returning the pieces to their original home. It’s simply a rite of passage into sisterhood, which is why Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner likely have no qualms with wearing their “borrowed” clothing out and about or on Instagram for the world (and their sisters) to see. Ahead, peek at all the times the Kardashian-Jenners—including, at times, mom Kris Jenner—wore each other’s clothes.