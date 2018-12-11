The Evolution of the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Party, from 2013 to Now

Scroll To See More Images

Even the most mild Kardashian fans know of the the annual Kardashian Christmas party. Hosted each year on Christmas Eve by Kris Jenner, the Kardashian Christmas party brings together dozens of celebrities, from current and former Kardashian-Jenner family members (like Caitlyn and Brody Jenner) to A-list stars (like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend), for one night of glamorous holiday fun.

The Kardashian Christmas party has always been big, with the most extravagant decorations and luxurious outfits, but as the family has grown and become more and more famous over the years, the party has evolved into a full-blown event. With the best-of-the-best holiday decorations and more celebrities than one can count, the Kardashian-Jenner party is a thing of dreams for party planners and event enthusiasts.

In preparation for this year’s event, which is bound to be bigger than ever, we’ve looked back at the past five years of Kardashian-Jenner holiday extravaganzas. From the reunion of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner to the mystery surrounding 2017’s missing Kylie Jenner, the Kardashian Christmas party is never short of excitement. Check out the best moments from it over the years.

2013

Though the Kardashian Christmas party had been happening for years, one of the first times it became a big deal on Instagram was in 2013. Like the parties before and after, 2013 included a ceiling-tall Christmas tree in the center of Kris’s foyer and a beautiful outdoor-indoor dinner space decorated with hundreds of Christmas lights. Kim wore leopard, while Kendall and Khloé looked hot in high-slit dresses. The event also included a photo booth, where guests could take holiday card pictures. Each card was signed with “Love, the Jenners and the Kardashians.” They also included the year’s theme—Naughty or Nice?—in the corner.

2014

For 2014, Kris hired celebrity florist Jeff Leatham (husband to Colton Haynes) to design the Christmas tree in her foyer. As for the dinner, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch included the same setup as 2013, with the addition of some red-tinted lighting. Khloé wore a high-slit dress, while Kendall and Kylie matched in white gowns with cutouts. (Some might remember fans comparing Kylie’s look to a pad.) The theme for that night was “Better Not Pout.” (A nod to Kylie’s lip fillers rumors from that year, perhaps?)

2015

When it came to celebrity guests, 2015 did not disappoint. Though there wasn’t a theme (the photo-booth holiday cards were missing the usual Christmas-themed slogan), more stars than we could count showed up for the celebration, including Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye and Drake. For the event, Kris and Kylie matched in shiny, bejeweled gowns, while Khloé showed up in a sparkly silver jumpsuit. Kim and her daughter, North West, also matched with braids and all-black outfits.

2016

The Kardashians might’ve recycled 2014’s theme, “Better Not Pout,” for their Christmas party in 2016, but when it came to the actual celebration, the event was bigger than ever. Attended by names like Paris Hilton and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, the party included tons of candy-like decorations and was even catered by Hot Dog on a Stick. Each Kardashian-Jenner sister shined in her own sparkly and festive dress, and the photo-booth pictures with some of the youngest members of the KarJenner were beyond cute.

2017

Every Kardashian Christmas party gets a lot of attention, but because of the rumors in 2017—namely, around Kylie’s not-yet-confirmed pregnancy—there was even more eyes on the annual extravaganza. The 2017 celebration was attended by celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Randy Jackson, Ryan Seacrest and Scott Disick, who made a surprise appearance despite his breakup with Kourtney. The party also included Kim with ice-blonde hair and Khloé with a baby bump, which she styled with silver fringe jumpsuit. Because of the mystery around Kylie’s pregnancy, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner was noticeably missing from Instagram and social media posts.