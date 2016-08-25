Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About the Kardashians’ Glam Rooms

Everyone knows the Kardashians will not go out in public—and by public, we mean past their respective bedroom doors—without looking completely done, with full hair and makeup. But the aesthetic the Kardashians care about almost as much as their own faces and bodies is their houses. All five Kardashian sisters—and their momager—are nothing if not obsessed with their interior (and exterior) design.

It’s a recurring topic on their TV show—practically every episode features Kim Kardashian getting upset because her mom, Kris Jenner, copped the exact same design element that Kim has in her house, or Kourtney Kardashian getting upset because Khloé Kardashian ripped off something from Kourtney’s house, or, like, Kylie Jenner trying to keep the peace. No one’s copying Kylie, because she’s such a baller that she’s having an elevator installed in her new manse like the serious boss that she is. And we’re leaving Kendall Jenner out of this, because she basically lives out of a suitcase, and only bought her own (starter) mansion this summer, so—she’s way behind.

As such, we were fascinated when we saw that People spoke with Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the famed interior designer who did Khloé and Kourtney’s over-the-top glam suites, Kris and Kendall’s forthcoming spaces (which are still works in progress), and—possibly most importantly/outrageously—Kris’s new Hermès Birkin and Kelly bag closet. Here are the five things you need to know about the interview.

🏡 Khloé’s House Has the Best Glam Room

“Because Khloé and Kourtney live directly next to each other, Kourtney likes to get ready at Khloé’s,” Bullard told People. There are a whopping four glam stations at hers, which means she can accommodate three sisters—though not four, which is kind of odd, since … she has four sisters. If you’re installing three, why not install four?

In any event, Khloé’s is def the mecca for the sisters when it comes to glam time. “Khloé’s house becomes a hub for the family to get ready,” Bullard said. “Kourtney comes over there a lot, Kim comes over there a lot, for some reason they all like to go over to Khloé’s and get ready together.” So weird, we can’t imagine why they all like to go to a gorgeous space and get their hair and makeup done together.

The glam rooms, of course, have to “feel like an extension of the house,” not just fancy rooms ensconced somewhere within a mansion. “In Khloé’s [glam room], we’ve got some great photography, there’s a great Marilyn Monroe image, she’s got some really beautiful art objects in there, because it’s a direct flow from her house, so she wants that flavor to continue in all of her spaces,” he said.

🏡 Their Designer Flies Around the World to Find Pieces

“Kris’s room is an explosive, fabulous, monochromatic moment, painted in black gloss with crystal mirrors, 1960’s sconces, and really cool midcentury art pieces,” Bullard said. “I literally flew to NYC just to look at a particular chandelier in a store for her glam room.” NBD. Also, all of the mirrors in the Kardashians’ homes are made of “sapphire glass mirrors,” he said, “which is the finest, cleanest and purest mirror.”

Guess what? They’re not cheap. “All those things do come at a price point,” he very tactfully said. “And time wise, it takes a lot of time because everything is detailed, from the exact size of a lipstick mold for a drawer to the perfect scale of a chair. So it’s not something you can turn around in a week. Sometimes these things take up to three months to perfect.”

🏡 Their Designer Learns the Kardashians’ Personal Styles

“Kendall is cool and hip and her vibe is so amazing, so her glam room is more of a cool space, rather than being very serious,” Bullard said. “For Khloé, it’s a serious space with serious accessories, a big chandelier … the room itself feels very glamorous.” Obviously, Kris’ new glam room is going to be modern, reflecting her vibe. “It’s dramatic and ultra modern, which is a new look for her, but it’s also super luxurious,” he said.

🏡 Glam Rooms Are Built to Spec as Per Glam Squad’s Instructions

“The starting point is to make sure that I take a meeting with their makeup artists to understand exactly what each of the girls needs, what they expect out of their glam room,” Bullard told the publication. What’s more, their hair-and-makeup chairs are outfitted specifically to each woman’s shape and size. “We work out specifications for the glam chairs, to make sure that for Kim or Khloé, Kourtney, Kris or Kendall, each one has their specific chair made for their exact height, so that the back hits them properly, and so it’s the right comfort level,” he said. “It’s a very personal thing.” If you’re spending hours in there each day, might as well make it comfy!

“If they’re in a long makeup session, they’ve got a TV that sits in view of the mirror,” he continued. “Every single detail is to make the experience as luxurious as possible. This is literally a place where the beginning of their day of work happens. And that’s why we pay so much attention to details that make it comfortable, so the makeup thing doesn’t become a chore. It’s something they enjoy and so they can go forward from that to film and shoot.”

🏡 They Don’t Actually Have That Much Makeup

“You’d be surprised, because there’s not that much makeup,” Bullard told People. “They have favorites, and they like to stick to them, and then excess makeup is actually brought in by the makeup artists, so it’s not tons of makeup that’s kept in the glam rooms.”

That said, there’s definitely a place for everything, and everything in its place. “There’s a compartmental top drawer that comes in, and we perfectly line the drawers for every particular lipstick or mascara, so everything is carefully and orderly set up with little divisions that are made in plexiglass,” he said. “All the makeup is divided perfectly and all those things are done in precise custom cabinetry.”

And the lighting is impeccable. “You have to be lit in a way that the girls makeup will look correct under TV lights or under the natural lighting,” he said. “We have to have prefect equal lighting on either side of the face, but we make sure there’s no lighting above their heads because that is the worst thing you can ever do in a makeup room.” Good to know, for when we all design our own glam rooms, amirite?? “We don’t want any shadows, we need pure, pure lighting for that good well made-up look.”

The more you know…