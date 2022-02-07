Khloé & Kendall Just Unfollowed Kanye on Instagram After His ‘Constant Attacks’ on Kim

It should come as no surprise that many members of the Kardashian family unfollowed Kayne West on Instagram amid the ongoing public dispute between the rapper and Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy founder recently insulted his estranged wife’s parenting style, specifically attacking Kim’s decision to allow their eight-year-old daughter North to use TikTok, even with adult supervision.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan appear to be over rapper Ye’s unapologetic antics and public rants. A quick search on Instagram reveals that Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, along with Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson, no longer follow Kanye. Model Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker, as well as new mom and dad of two, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, also seem to have pressed the unfollow button.

The last ones standing? Leave it to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to keep their cool and continue to follow Kanye, despite the fact he doesn’t follow either back. Kanye unfollowed Kim amid dating rumors between her and Pete Davidson in November 2021, and let’s just say that tensions and social media drama have only heightened since.

Over the weekend, Kanye posted a series of accusatory Instagram posts that he has since deleted. Kim responded by posting a public statement on her Instagram story. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kim said.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she continued. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”

Although Kim longs for privacy, based on precedent, it is unknown (and dare we suggest unlikely?) Kanye will comply. Recently, Kanye publicly accused Kim of trying to keep him from their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. Not to mention, his latest single, “Eazy,” slams Kim and infers that their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are being raised by nannies.

Kanye has been open in that he feels the Kardashian family tries to portray him as unstable. Although he is now neighbors with Kim in Hidden Hills, California, and in close proximity with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, relationships appear to remain strained.

