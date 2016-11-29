How to Decorate Your Home, According to the Kardashians

The Kardashians are nothing if not intrepid in their pursuit of looking flawless. And this extends to their homes, of course, because the perfect selfie cannot be taken in a slipshod environment. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, as well as half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, all own luxurious abodes in California, and they all seem to prefer the same easy, breezy, minimalist-chic look, with each sister putting her own mark on the theme. So we combed the internet to find the best of Kardashian decor—and found similar shopping options, in case you’d like to decorate like a Kardashian.

Ahead, find some shots of the Kardashians’ homes, along with similar shopping options to keep you up with the Kardashians. Thanks in part to interior-decorator-to-the-stars Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who has been used by many a Kardashian sister to get her mansion up to snuff, the women are all living in very tidy, super chic luxury. We learned exactly what you can find behind the hallowed doors of a Kardashian, for a little home design inspo of the reality family variety.