Kardashian Covered Up

Kim Kardashian shows off her new, officially lighter locks with a dark, fitted ensemble at a photography event sponsored by Svedka vodka in L.A. While I’m not a fan of the honey hue (she looks like J.Lo: the Bennifer Years!) the tailored black jacket and black mini contrast the blonde nicely. The proportions of each piece she is wearing work well with her figure, also: the length of the sleeves streamline the look, while the length and size of the jacket makes her look great with the shorter, tighter skirt. The pale top hits the skirt at a good spot, creating an interesting color block within the working-woman-inspired ensemble. Suede black pumps complete the look.

Want Kim’s office-approved and event-appropriate look to take you from day to night? Check out the MYNT 1792 By Kevin Christiana jacket, shaped perfectly to go with the black skirt from Armani Exchange. This elegant Rachel Antonoff top with black scalloped edges will contrast the black skirt and jacket, and these daniblack pumps can be worn to a board meeting, an art opening, a dinner party, or a club. And versatility is always in fashion.