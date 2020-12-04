The Kardashians Unveiled Their 2020 Christmas Decorations & We Can’t Decide Whose Is Best

Merry Krismas, everyone! These Kardashian Christmas decoration photos are giving us life this dreary holiday season. Christmas may be looking a little different for everyone this year—whether you’re celebrating at home or trying something more low-key when it comes to your typical festive plans. But some things don’t change, meaning we can still look forward to the KarJenners’ massive Christmas trees and decorations.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have all taken to Instagram in recent weeks to show off their Christmas decorations for the 2020 holiday season, and TBH, they didn’t disappoint. From Kim’s Whoville-themed decor to Khloé’s minimalist vibe, scroll on to see these Kardashian 2020 Christmas decoration photos.

Kim Kardashian’s 2020 Christmas Decorations

The Skims founder, 40, decided to bring back her crisp, monochromatic Christmas decor for 2020. She took to her Instagram Stories to show off her towering Christmas trees, adorned with simple all-white twinkling lights—but she didn’t forget to include a personal touch for her kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

Hidden in her tree and around the house were elf figurines. “Look who’s here guys,” she said, showing off one elf perched on a shelf. “And I see another one sneakily hiding through this painting North made,” she said, referring to her 7-year-old daughter.

Khloé Kardashian’s 2020 Christmas Decorations

In November, the Good American founder took to Instagram to tease her Christmas decorations by sharing a photo of her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and her niece, Stormi Webster, in front of a glowing tree. The 36-year-old mom placed the tree in the corner of her living room, tucked neatly behind her sofa and a coffee table.

Kylie Jenner’s 2020 Christmas Decorations

The 23-year-old beauty mogul is taking after her mom, Kris Jenner, in going all out for her holiday decorations. On December 3, Kylie to her Instagram Stories to show off her massive, 20-foot-tall fir. It was “literally right at the ceiling,” the mother of one said, while Momager Kris could be heard off-screen saying, “the tree is so yummy!”

“My mom used to put these on our tree every year, except I had to buy way more to fit this tree,” Kylie said, showing off her vintage ornaments.