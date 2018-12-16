The Evolution of the Kardashian Christmas Card, from the ’80s to Now

For the Kardashian-Jenners, the annual Kardashian Christmas card is a holiday tradition as commonplace as Santa Clause or a tree. Each December, with the exception of a couple years (more on that later, each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family comes together for an epic, over-the-top Christmas card that beats out every celebrity holiday card out there.

But the Kardashian Christmas card wasn’t always as extravagant or talked-about as it is today. In the ’80s, around the time the tradition started, the card looked more like an amateur family photo, before evolving into color-coordinated pictures and painting-like portraits where each family member is decked out in designer duds and jewelry.

So, to celebrate this year’s Christmas (or should we say Khristmas?), we’ve decided to look back on the history of the Kardashian Christmas card, from its humble beginnings to last year’s drama-filled photoshoot. But before we get too ahead of ourselves, we have to break the news that it looks like the Kardashian Christmas card won’t be happening in 2018. Kim told E! News that the family is still recovering from last year’s drama, so they’re taking a break from this year’s card. (We’re still holding out for a holiday with just the Kardashian-Wests) “I have to say, in thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just fuck us over,” Kim said. “That was so dramatic.”

Still, that doesn’t mean that Khristmas is over. Relive the magic of the past Kardashian Christmas cards with our slideshow below. Merry Khristmas from America’s favorite reality TV family.

Early 1980s

Before their brother, Rob, was born, the Kardashian-Jenners were only women. Tis family picture features the three Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, looking cute in bows and plaid outfits. “How cute is Khloe with that curly hair of hers!” Kim wrote on a Celebuzz blog.

Late 1980s

Before Kris and Rob Kardashian Sr.’s divorce, the Kardashian-Jenners took a family photo of them in all black and white. The picture featured Kris and Rob Sr. in the back, with their kids in the front. Kim and Kourtney can be seen looking like twins, while Khloé can be seen rocking her naturally curly brown hair. Rob is seen sitting comfortable in his dad’s lap. “This picture is of the original Kardashians, back when my parents were married, and our lives were perfect!” Kim wrote on a Celebuzz blog. “How handsome is my dad!!! He always wore a suit!”

~1990

Featuring only Kardashians, this throwback card includes Rob Kardashian Sr. with his four children, Kim, Kourtney, Rob and Khloé. As perfect as the picture looks, the caption needed some editing. As Kim pointed out, Khloé’s name was mispelled as “Kholé.” “Look how they spelled Khloé’s name…’Kholé.’ Honestly, it looks like our family can never quite get our family Christmas cards right!” Kim wrote on a Celebuzz blog.

1991

Following Kris and Caitlyn’s marriage, 1991 marks the first time the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated the holidays as a blended family. The picture featured the family in black velvet with red lipstick. It also included a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in the back, dressed as Santa Clause, because why not? “My mom decided that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was going to be the theme and we all had to wear black velvet with red lips!” Kim wrote on a Celebuzz blog.

1993

The 1993 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card is iconic for so many reasons. Most of all, it’ll go down in the family’s history as the time the family dressed in matching leather jackets, alongside a Harley Davidson motorcycle. “Just us eight kids, our parents, our dog Harley, and our Harley Davidson,” Khloé wrote on a Celebuzz blog.

1996

1996 marks Kendall’s debut in the Kardashian-Christmas card. (Peep the cute baby in Caitlyn’s arms.) The card also mixed both Kardashians and Jenners, with Caitlyn’s kids, Brandon, Casey and Burt Jenner, alongside step-siblings, Kim, Kourtney, Rob and Khloé. “I was 16 years old here!” Kim wrote on a Celebuzz blog. “We decided to have a little more fun with it and made our good family friend Ron Hardy dress up as Santa!”

2006

2006’s Christmas card doesn’t have the glamour that we’ve known to love from the Kardashian-Jenners. But it does represent the California-born family. The picture, taken barefoot on the rocks of a beach, feature the family in wide-cut jeans with white tops. “Since we live in Los Angeles, we had to do a Christmas card in Malibu!” Kim wrote on a Celebuzz blog.

2008

2008 was the first year of the glamorous Kardashian Christmas card. As cute as the years before it were, 2008 was the year when the family decided to don their finest evening wear for the annual family portrait. The picture featured the Kardashian-Jenner women in red, with Rob and Caitlyn dressed in black suits. “We have a lot of traditions in our family, but I think our family Christmas card tradition is one of my favorites,” Kim wrote on her Celebuzz blog.

2009

Killing two birds with one stone, the Kardashian-Jenner’s 2009 Christmas card was a family picture from Khloé’s wedding to Lamar Odom that year. It also included Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest, who was teased by Kim for photobombing their card. “What is Ryan Seacrest doing in the pic!!?” Kim wrote on a blog for Celebuzz. “I love you to death, Ryan, but it’s a bit of a stretch to call you a member of the Kardashian family, don’t you think?”

2010

Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenners to make Christmas fashion. The 2010 card featured the Kardashian-Jenner women in evening gowns (with the exception of Kourtney, who was in a suit) on the staircase of Kris’s mansion. It was also the first one in which a Kardashian-Jenner grandchild was present. “Our card this year might be my favorite,” Khloé wrote on a Celebuzz blog. “Mason is in it, which makes it even more special. Look at him standing there in his pinstripe suit.”

2011

The Kardashian-Jenners looked cool as could be in their 2011 card, which featured the family in black-tie outfits against three arches. The 2011 card also came with a twist: It was in 3D. The picture was also missing one noticeable person: Kim’s ex-husband Kris Humphries, whom she divorced one month before the card came out.

2012

As cheesy as 2012’s holiday card was, it was a nice reminder that the Kardashian-Jenners weren’t always haunted by drama. The picture featured the Kardashian-Jenners in all-white, surrounded by balloons, confetti and smiles. It was shot not too long before Caitlyn and Kris’s divorce and Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom’s drug scandal. “We had such a fun time shooting this,” Kim wrote on a Celebuzz blog about the picture.

2013

The Kardashian-Jenners went all out with a casino-themed holiday card in 2013. The picture, which some believe to be a nod to the media “circus” surrounding the family, featured the Kardashian-Jenner women in body-con dresses, surrounded by money and naked statues. It was also shot by famed art photographer, David LaChapelle.

2015

After not doing a holiday card in 2014, the Kardashian-Jenners returned in 2015 with their children in the spotlight. Set against a plain backdrop, 2014’s card featured three of the Kardashian-Jenner children, North West, Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick, sitting on the floor in almost-all-black outfits. Missing from the picture was Saint West, who was only a few weeks old at the time. The card followed a rollercoaster year for the family, including the breakup of Kourtney and Scott Disick, Caitlyn Jenner’s coming out and Kim’s difficult second pregnancy.

For a bonus Christmas card, Kourtney also shared an illustration of the family, done by artist Emma Kenny, which featured the family in white outfits, surrounded by presents and a tree decorated with the faces of their friends and family.

2017

2017 is the reason we don’t have a 2018 Kardashian Christmas card. The card, which featured the Kardashian-Jenners (including most of their children) in white T-shirts and jeans, was uploaded on Instagram advent-calendar-style, with one on each day of December until Christmas. Beyond that, the reason 2017’s card was so infamous is the absence of one important Kardashian-Jenner: Kylie, whose pregnancy wasn’t yet confirmed at that time.

In addition to a missing Kylie, the 2017 card was also the reason for a feud between Kim and Kourtney in season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The feud started when Kourtney wanted to reschedule the shoot to accommodate her family’s schedule, which led Kim to this reaction: “No one wants you in the fucking shoot. Get the fuck out of here and go. I need Kourtney to not be so fucking annoying with a stick up her ass like she fucking runs this shit, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.“ 2017 was also the first year the family had a card since skipping the tradition in 2016.